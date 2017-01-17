Multimedia

Photo galleries & video

Local Real Estate

Take a look at this week's local real estate

eEdition

Your favourite paper online!

Local News

Car crash at Cleve

Car crash at Cleve

Two people have been flown to Adelaide for further medical treatment after an early morning car crash at ...

Foreshore funding plans

Foreshore funding plans

The Franklin Harbour council is moving forward with its planned Cowell foreshore redevelopment.

Heat,winds rain on the way

Heat,winds rain on the way

The SES is advising people to prepare for hot weather on Thursday, followed by high winds and potentially ...

Power discussion

Power discussion

Premier Jay Weatherill will consider a suggestion to set up an Eyre Peninsula-specific electricity taskforce.

Drink driver crashes

Drink driver crashes

A man was reported for drink driving following a crash at Cowell overnight on Sunday.

Latest News

Regional Focus

RECOMMENDED

Local Sport

Three wins to Central EP

Three wins to Central EP

Thirteen cricketers from central Eyre Peninsula region recently participated in the State SAPSASA cricket carnival in Adelaide.

TV Guide

  • {!= date.text !}
  • {!= show.name !}
    {!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
Footy HQ

National

Top Stories

Eyre Peninsula Tribune Classifieds
Eyre Peninsula Tribune Classifieds
Eyre Peninsula Tribune Classifieds

Community

Entertainment

Life & Style

Features

  • Harbour View Caravan Park
  • Class of 2016
  • Cummins Milling
  • Remembrance Day

Opinion

Travel

Smartphone
Tablet - Narrow
Tablet - Wide
Desktop