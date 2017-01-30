ACROSS Eastern Eyre the barbecues were fired up and all hands on deck as Australia Day was celebrated.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Crash survivors warning
Klay Harris is grateful to be alive after a car crash and wants his close call to be ...
Eyre Peninsula Australia Day award winners
Take a look at the people who will be recognised at Australia Day ceremonies around the region tomorrow.
Minister talks power on Eyre
ENERGY Minister Tom Koutsantonis has asked ESCOSA to investigate how electricity companies can improve power reliability on EP.
Comment on EPNRM plan
THE Eyre Peninsula Natural Resources Management (EPNRM) Board is seeking feedback on its draft management plan.
Storm warning cancelled
THE severe thunderstorm warning for Eastern Eyre has been cancelled
Eyre Peninsula, we are getting more wild weather
Eyre Peninsula and the state about to cop another storm
Opportunity to make local govt changes
THE Cleve council is holding a review into the structure of its council system
Market drives van support
The Under the Pines Twilight Market has been well received with about 500 people attending
Storm drenches Eastern Eyre Peninsula
EASTERN EYRE was drenched with another unseasonal weather event last week.
Latest News
Regional Focus
Teenage girl falls to death from cliff
TAS: A teenager has died after falling 15m from a cliff.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Singles champs at Cleve
KYM Wakefield and Ruth Spriggs are this year’s Cleve Bowling Club singles champions.
Far West take Horgan win
KIMBA hosted Far West in the Horgan Shield on Saturday, with the visitors running out commanding 281 run winners.
Cars rev into ‘17
THE Arno Bay Dirt Circuit Club started its 2017 season with a huge race meet at the weekend
Shannon top scorer for EE
Eastern Eyre hosted Port Lincoln in their A grade Henderson Shield match at Cleve on Saturday.
Twilight golf with Preferred Lies
Twilight Golf is back on at Cleve
Eastern Eyre, Kimba meet in opener
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Donald Trump tells Malcolm Turnbull he will honour deal to resettle refugees from Nauru and Manus
Details of who will be resettled in the US remain unclear.
Islam-critical Kirralie Smith seen as potential libertarian leader
As Kirralie Smith sits at a sidewalk table in Taree for an interview this week, there is a ...
Families split as Trump Muslim ban 'banishes normal, honest people'
Donald Trump's Muslim ban banishing normal, honest people who are trying to visit their families, says Melbourne's Somalian ...
Top Stories
Community
All state snapper sites now open
TUESDAY, January 31 will see all snapper sites in state waters open to commercial, charter and recreational fishers.
Concern for horse and rider safety
KEEN horse rider and road user Mel Wiseman is asking for Eastern Eyre communities to remember to slow ...
$27,000 in grants for groups
Cleve Council has donated $27000 to various community groups within the district
New Zealand love shared
Bevan Millard gave a presentation on New Zealand at a recent Cleve Probus Club meeting.
Entertainment
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
Life & Style
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
Features
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Letters to editor
Australia Day message
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Tragedy brings out the best in us all
Golden summers and goodbye Grinch
AS the sun set on my last day of holidays I realised a few things.
Travel
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...