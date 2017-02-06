Fairfax Media South Australia tours through some of the state's regional pubs.
Local News
Two nuclear sites nominated at Kimba
TWO landowners at Kimba have nominated properties to host the federal government's radioactive waste facility.
French nuclear visit
A GROUP from France's Champagne region will visit Kimba next week talk about the impacts of living and ...
School enrolments strong
SCHOOLS across Eastern Eyre are enjoying strong enrolment numbers.
Barbecues and Australia Day awards across Eastern Eyre
COMMUNITIES across Eastern Eyre honoured their citizens, junior citizens and events of the year on Australia Day.
Prepare for more blackouts
AN independent review of the extreme weather event in September last year recommends businesses prepare for extended power ...
High grade graphite, cobalt boost
ARCHER Exploration will extend its Sugarloaf site after historical reports highlight highest level of graphite purity on Eyre ...
Bombers need to be close
THE Cleve District Council has sent a letter to the CFS chief officer seeking relocation of water bombing ...
New school drop-off safer
CLEVE District Council has introduced a school drop off point at Edwards Tce improving the safety of parents ...
Australia Day 2017| PHOTOS
ACROSS Eastern Eyre the barbecues were fired up and all hands on deck as Australia Day was celebrated.
Local Sport
Cowell’s bat, run and win
It was patrons and sponsors day at Cowell, so there was a crowd brewing.
Rudall win over Port Neill
Port Neill won the toss and elected to bat but were quickly under pressure due to an early wicket.
Hetzel earns singles title
BOWLS is hotting up at Port Neill with foursomes, mixed and singles championships determined
Hannan wins Kimba singles
KIMBA bowls club champions decided for 2017
Singles champs at Cleve
KYM Wakefield and Ruth Spriggs are this year’s Cleve Bowling Club singles champions.
Far West take Horgan win
KIMBA hosted Far West in the Horgan Shield on Saturday, with the visitors running out commanding 281 run winners.
Kane will shave his mullet for a cause
KANE Goldsworthy is sacrificing his much loved "mullet" participating in the World's Greatest Shave
All state snapper sites now open
TUESDAY, January 31 will see all snapper sites in state waters open to commercial, charter and recreational fishers.
Concern for horse and rider safety
KEEN horse rider and road user Mel Wiseman is asking for Eastern Eyre communities to remember to slow ...
$27,000 in grants for groups
Cleve Council has donated $27000 to various community groups within the district
Letters to the editor
School’s back and a thank you to teachers
It is that time of year when parents either want to drop-punt their kids out the door or ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Letters to editor
Australia Day message
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
