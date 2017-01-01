SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Have an impressive Christmas decorations set-up? Send us your snaps!
Looking toward 2017: Cleve mayor Roger Neild
2016 is almost over so we have to be satisfied with the way it went down, too late ...
Looking torward 2017: Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey
Most of our electoral commitments are on the way to being delivered including many great projects across Grey.
Looking forward to 2017: Franklin Harbour
Franklin Harbour chief executive officer Chris Smith looks at what's ahead for the district in 2017.
Looking toward 2017: Kimba mayor Dean Johnson
The Kimba District Council has enjoyed a busy and productive 2016 but our focus now turns to 2017.
Looking toward 2017: Cleve
Cleve District Council chief executive officer Peter Arnold looks at what's ahead for the district in
Looking toward 2017: Member for Flinders Peter Treloar
2017 looks promising, with our three major sectors, agriculture, seafood and tourism, all positioned well.
Gallery: The year that was 2016
2016 was filled with wild weather and awards for our top achievers in Eastern Eyre.
GALLERY: Kimba Christmas Pageant
THE Kimba community got into the festive season with its Christmas Pageant on Friday night.
Health services in demand
Mental health services in are in high demand with some clients facing a 12 to 14-week wait.
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Local Sport
Three wins to Central EP
Thirteen cricketers from central Eyre Peninsula region recently participated in the State SAPSASA cricket carnival in Adelaide.
Association win for Southern Eyre
Eyre Peninsula's Region 5 Bowls conducted their inter association fours at host club Cleve recently.
Victory for Rudall juniors
Rudall hosted Lock in the weekend’s junior cricket game with Lock winning the toss and electing to bat.
A rare victory for Lock
Lock and Districts A grade claimed their first victory for several seasons, defeating Rudall with seven wickets in ...
Bombers beat out Purple Helmets
Softball: Bombers def Lock 22-12
Cleve win over Cowell
Cleve took out the mid week men's bowling competition against Cowell Blue
Hewey goes to school | VIDEO
Hewett Primary School's new enrolment is known for napping during class and eating off the floor.
Refreshed Lock pool open for summer
VACSWIM has started at Lock
Double the party
Christmas twins Chris and Ben Mayfield will have double the party this Sunday, celebrating their 18th birthday on ...
Farewell to Lutheran pastor
Pastor Ron Buchold and wife Judy are leaving Cleve for Dalby, QLD
