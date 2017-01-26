ACROSS Eastern Eyre the barbecues were fired up and all hands on deck as Australia Day was celebrated.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Crash survivors warning
Klay Harris is grateful to be alive after a car crash and wants his close call to be ...
Eyre Peninsula Australia Day award winners
Take a look at the people who will be recognised at Australia Day ceremonies around the region tomorrow.
Minister talks power on Eyre
ENERGY Minister Tom Koutsantonis has asked ESCOSA to investigate how electricity companies can improve power reliability on EP.
Comment on EPNRM plan
THE Eyre Peninsula Natural Resources Management (EPNRM) Board is seeking feedback on its draft management plan.
Storm warning cancelled
THE severe thunderstorm warning for Eastern Eyre has been cancelled
Eyre Peninsula, we are getting more wild weather
Eyre Peninsula and the state about to cop another storm
Opportunity to make local govt changes
THE Cleve council is holding a review into the structure of its council system
Market drives van support
The Under the Pines Twilight Market has been well received with about 500 people attending
Storm drenches Eastern Eyre Peninsula
EASTERN EYRE was drenched with another unseasonal weather event last week.
Latest News
Regional Focus
Faces of Australia Day | Photos
Highlights from Australia Day celebrations across the nation.
Top End wedding in ‘the wet’ | Photos
A couple chose a flooding NT river to tie the knot, after first making sure any resident crocodiles ...
Australian Open 2017: Day 10 | Photos
Scenes from Day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
10-year-old faces up to a great white | Photos
Extraordinary photograph shows 10-year-old Eden Hasson riding over the 2.5-metre shark at Samurai.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Singles champs at Cleve
KYM Wakefield and Ruth Spriggs are this year’s Cleve Bowling Club singles champions.
Far West take Horgan win
KIMBA hosted Far West in the Horgan Shield on Saturday, with the visitors running out commanding 281 run winners.
Cars rev into ‘17
THE Arno Bay Dirt Circuit Club started its 2017 season with a huge race meet at the weekend
Shannon top scorer for EE
Eastern Eyre hosted Port Lincoln in their A grade Henderson Shield match at Cleve on Saturday.
Twilight golf with Preferred Lies
Twilight Golf is back on at Cleve
Eastern Eyre, Kimba meet in opener
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
NT Aboriginal leader defends January 26 Australia Day
A Northern Territory Aboriginal leader says people shouldn't feel guilty for celebrating Australia Day on January 26.
'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive
A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair ...
Barnaby Joyce launches extraordinary attack on people who want to move Australia Day
"They don't like Christmas, they don't like Australia Day, they're just miserable gutted people and I wish they ...
Australian of the Year Alan Mackay-Sim: it's time to take politics out of research
It was the plea for forward thinking, made in front of the man who has the power to ...
2017 Australia Day honours list: Julia Gillard appointed an AC
Julia Gillard, Jimmy Barnes, Stephen Gageler and Mick Fanning are among Order of Australia appointees today.
NBN strips information from its website telling Australians which type of broadband they will get
Website now only says when the NBN is expected to be available, not which technology will be rolled ...
Top Stories
Community
All state snapper sites now open
TUESDAY, January 31 will see all snapper sites in state waters open to commercial, charter and recreational fishers.
Concern for horse and rider safety
KEEN horse rider and road user Mel Wiseman is asking for Eastern Eyre communities to remember to slow ...
$27,000 in grants for groups
Cleve Council has donated $27000 to various community groups within the district
New Zealand love shared
Bevan Millard gave a presentation on New Zealand at a recent Cleve Probus Club meeting.
Entertainment
Cate Blanchett mocks Donald Trump on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him as 'absurd' and 'ridiculous', and has ...
Quickflix returns to challenge iTunes, Stan and Netflix for movie streaming
Quickflix may have lost the first battle when a slurry of video streaming services arrived in Australia in ...
Brilliant and hilarious: Dan Aykroyd's loving remembrance of Carrie Fisher
The 64-year-old Blues Brothers star was engaged to Fisher in 1980.
Hillary Clinton rumoured to be planning her own talk show
Although Hillary Clinton has been keeping a low profile since her lost fight for the white house, it ...
Life & Style
How Sydney cancer scientist Jennifer Byrne became a research fraud super sleuth
It was a gut feeling that had Professor Jennifer Byrne flipping open her laptop on a Saturday night ...
Sydney beauty entrepreneur's second college faces cancellation
A Sydney clinical aesthetics college run by an Order of Australia medallist has been told by the federal ...
Donald Trump's economic package unlikely to match rhetoric
President Trump has delivered on his promise to scrap the TPP trade deal, but will he follow through ...
This is the year to beat your financial fear
Whether we admit it to ourselves or not, the most common reason for this ignition failure is fear.
Trump, Brexit and super changes in the mix for 2017
What a year 2016 was. Britons voted to leave the European Union, Donald Trump won the US presidential ...
More working for longer to ensure decent retirement
Workers are retiring at age 61, on average. Just two years ago they were retiring at age 58.
Features
Opinion
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Letters to editor
Australia Day message
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Tragedy brings out the best in us all
Golden summers and goodbye Grinch
AS the sun set on my last day of holidays I realised a few things.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Travel
Australia holidays: The 26 most wonderful places to visit - Guide to the best sites and attractions by state
Some of the world's most amazing travel experiences can be found at our doorstep.
Travel deals: Save more than $1250 a couple with Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa, Vanuatu holiday package
Holiday at the Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa in Vanuatu and save more than $1250 a couple.
Travel deals: Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua
Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua under this offer from TravelOnline.
Traveller Australia quiz: Who was the first European to land in Australia?
How well do you know Australia? Take our Australia Day travel quiz and find out.