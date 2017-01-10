A man was reported for drink driving following a crash at Cowell overnight on Sunday.
Drug tests for waste water
WASTEWATER in country areas will be drug tested as part of the state government's Alcohol and Other Drug ...
Students making a splash with paint
Port Neill students have been busy painting large murals that will be displayed on the school buildings.
Keeping EP brand relevant
THE Eyre Peninsula's regional brand, 'Eyre Peninsula - Australia's Seafood Frontier' is undergoing a review.
GALLERY| New year’s eve at Cowell
THE skies of Cowell lit up again with a spectacular display of fireworks new years eve
GALLERY| Cleve Christmas Pageant 2016
CLEVE Christmas pageant
Looking toward 2017: Cleve mayor Roger Neild
2016 is almost over so we have to be satisfied with the way it went down, too late ...
Looking torward 2017: Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey
Most of our electoral commitments are on the way to being delivered including many great projects across Grey.
Looking forward to 2017: Franklin Harbour
Franklin Harbour chief executive officer Chris Smith looks at what's ahead for the district in 2017.
Looking toward 2017: Kimba mayor Dean Johnson
The Kimba District Council has enjoyed a busy and productive 2016 but our focus now turns to 2017.
State of the Nation | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in this morning's blog.
Fairfax Front Pages | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Junior cricketers head to Lincoln for carnival
Under 14 cricketers from around Eyre Peninsula’s will soon descend on Port Lincoln for the annual Quality Wool ...
Cleve bowls mixed champs
THE Cleve Bowls Club held its Championships Mixed Pairs competition over two days in December.
Kimba junior tennis
Three wins to Central EP
Thirteen cricketers from central Eyre Peninsula region recently participated in the State SAPSASA cricket carnival in Adelaide.
Association win for Southern Eyre
Eyre Peninsula's Region 5 Bowls conducted their inter association fours at host club Cleve recently.
Victory for Rudall juniors
Rudall hosted Lock in the weekend’s junior cricket game with Lock winning the toss and electing to bat.
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Sussan Ley billed taxpayers to attend New Year's Eve party with 'job queen' and party donor Sarina Russo
Health Minister Sussan Ley travelled to the Gold Coast twice at taxpayer expense for lavish New Year celebrations ...
Commonwealth Ombudsman slams government handling of visa cancellations and deportations
The Commonwealth Ombudsman has produced two scathing reports on practices by Australian immigration authorities.
Sussan Ley travel scandal: Who is job queen Sarina Russo?
When it comes to the employment and training sector, the names do not get any bigger than Sarina ...
Auditor-General to examine $2m grant to former senator Bob Day
A $2 million federal grant to a trades training school associated with former Family First senator Bob Day ...
South Australian breakfast blog | January 9, 2017
Catch up with the latest local, state, national and world news in our breakfast wrap.
Hewey goes to school | VIDEO
Hewett Primary School's new enrolment is known for napping during class and eating off the floor.
Refreshed Lock pool open for summer
VACSWIM has started at Lock
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Beautiful but expensive: What international students really think about studying in Sydney
International students have given Sydney the thumbs up as a place to study, despite concerns about discrimination and ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Reflecting on 2016 as it comes to a close
The Tribune has seen many changes in the last 12 months - a new format, new editors and ...
Ready to learn more about Eastern Eyre
After 12 years at the Port Lincoln Times I am excited to be taking on the role of ...
Encourage both boys and girls to dream big
Value women for their personalities and intelligence - that such a statement could draw such criticism in 2016 ...
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?