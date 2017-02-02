Multimedia

Prepare for more blackouts

AN independent review of the extreme weather event in September last year recommends businesses prepare for extended power ...

Bombers need to be close

THE Cleve District Council has sent a letter to the CFS chief officer seeking relocation of water bombing ...

New school drop-off safer

CLEVE District Council has introduced a school drop off point at Edwards Tce improving the safety of parents ...

Far West take Horgan win

KIMBA hosted Far West in the Horgan Shield on Saturday, with the visitors running out commanding 281 run winners.

Eyre Peninsula Tribune Classifieds
