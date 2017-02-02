Fairfax Media South Australia tours through some of the state's regional pubs.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
School enrolments strong
SCHOOLS across Eastern Eyre are enjoying strong enrolment numbers.
Barbecues and Australia Day awards across Eastern Eyre
COMMUNITIES across Eastern Eyre honoured their citizens, junior citizens and events of the year on Australia Day.
Prepare for more blackouts
AN independent review of the extreme weather event in September last year recommends businesses prepare for extended power ...
High grade graphite, cobalt boost
ARCHER Exploration will extend its Sugarloaf site after historical reports highlight highest level of graphite purity on Eyre ...
Bombers need to be close
THE Cleve District Council has sent a letter to the CFS chief officer seeking relocation of water bombing ...
New school drop-off safer
CLEVE District Council has introduced a school drop off point at Edwards Tce improving the safety of parents ...
Australia Day 2017| PHOTOS
ACROSS Eastern Eyre the barbecues were fired up and all hands on deck as Australia Day was celebrated.
Crash survivors warning
Klay Harris is grateful to be alive after a car crash and wants his close call to be ...
Eyre Peninsula Australia Day award winners
Take a look at the people who will be recognised at Australia Day ceremonies around the region tomorrow.
Latest News
Regional Focus
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Cowell’s bat, run and win
It was patrons and sponsors day at Cowell, so there was a crowd brewing.
Rudall win over Port Neill
Port Neill won the toss and elected to bat but were quickly under pressure due to an early wicket.
Hetzel earns singles title
BOWLS is hotting up at Port Neill with foursomes, mixed and singles championships determined
Hannan wins Kimba singles
KIMBA bowls club champions decided for 2017
Singles champs at Cleve
KYM Wakefield and Ruth Spriggs are this year’s Cleve Bowling Club singles champions.
Far West take Horgan win
KIMBA hosted Far West in the Horgan Shield on Saturday, with the visitors running out commanding 281 run winners.
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
A woman, Sally McManus, is likely to head ACTU for the first time
A woman is likely to head the peak national unions' organisation for the first time in its history.
Malcolm Turnbull prepares to overhaul donations system, reveals his own $1.75 million contribution
Malcolm Turnbull is preparing to ban foreign donations in a bid to restore faltering public trust in the ...
Malcolm Turnbull confirms he donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he donated $1.75 million of his own money to the Liberal Party, ...
Greens bank $3.9m in donations including $600,000 from Graeme Wood
The Greens received more than $1 million from two big donors last financial year, helping bankroll the party's ...
Top Stories
Community
Kane will shave his mullet for a cause
KANE Goldsworthy is sacrificing his much loved "mullet" participating in the World's Greatest Shave
All state snapper sites now open
TUESDAY, January 31 will see all snapper sites in state waters open to commercial, charter and recreational fishers.
Concern for horse and rider safety
KEEN horse rider and road user Mel Wiseman is asking for Eastern Eyre communities to remember to slow ...
$27,000 in grants for groups
Cleve Council has donated $27000 to various community groups within the district
Entertainment
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Beyonce pregnant with twins to husband Jay Z: 'We have been blessed two times over'
Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins, the pop star has announced on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her ...
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Life & Style
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Peer-to-peer lenders lead increase in personal loans
Personal loan applications rose strongly during the December 2016 quarter, with much of the growth coming from online marketplace lenders.
Features
Opinion
School’s back and a thank you to teachers
It is that time of year when parents either want to drop-punt their kids out the door or ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Letters to editor
Australia Day message
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Tragedy brings out the best in us all
Travel
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?