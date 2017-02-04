Fairfax Media South Australia tours through some of the state's regional pubs.
Two nuclear sites nominated at Kimba
TWO landowners at Kimba have nominated properties to host the federal government's radioactive waste facility.
French nuclear visit
A GROUP from France's Champagne region will visit Kimba next week talk about the impacts of living and ...
School enrolments strong
SCHOOLS across Eastern Eyre are enjoying strong enrolment numbers.
Barbecues and Australia Day awards across Eastern Eyre
COMMUNITIES across Eastern Eyre honoured their citizens, junior citizens and events of the year on Australia Day.
Prepare for more blackouts
AN independent review of the extreme weather event in September last year recommends businesses prepare for extended power ...
High grade graphite, cobalt boost
ARCHER Exploration will extend its Sugarloaf site after historical reports highlight highest level of graphite purity on Eyre ...
Bombers need to be close
THE Cleve District Council has sent a letter to the CFS chief officer seeking relocation of water bombing ...
New school drop-off safer
CLEVE District Council has introduced a school drop off point at Edwards Tce improving the safety of parents ...
Australia Day 2017| PHOTOS
ACROSS Eastern Eyre the barbecues were fired up and all hands on deck as Australia Day was celebrated.
Ross River fever cases surge
A NSW man is battling Ross River fever symptoms a year after a mosquito bite.
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
Cowell’s bat, run and win
It was patrons and sponsors day at Cowell, so there was a crowd brewing.
Rudall win over Port Neill
Port Neill won the toss and elected to bat but were quickly under pressure due to an early wicket.
Hetzel earns singles title
BOWLS is hotting up at Port Neill with foursomes, mixed and singles championships determined
Hannan wins Kimba singles
KIMBA bowls club champions decided for 2017
Singles champs at Cleve
KYM Wakefield and Ruth Spriggs are this year’s Cleve Bowling Club singles champions.
Far West take Horgan win
KIMBA hosted Far West in the Horgan Shield on Saturday, with the visitors running out commanding 281 run winners.
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Government MPs working to bring same-sex marriage policy to a head over next fortnight
The push to allow a free vote is being driven by the backbench, though some cabinet ministers are ...
Kane will shave his mullet for a cause
KANE Goldsworthy is sacrificing his much loved "mullet" participating in the World's Greatest Shave
All state snapper sites now open
TUESDAY, January 31 will see all snapper sites in state waters open to commercial, charter and recreational fishers.
Concern for horse and rider safety
KEEN horse rider and road user Mel Wiseman is asking for Eastern Eyre communities to remember to slow ...
$27,000 in grants for groups
Cleve Council has donated $27000 to various community groups within the district
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
School’s back and a thank you to teachers
It is that time of year when parents either want to drop-punt their kids out the door or ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Letters to editor
Australia Day message
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...