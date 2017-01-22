Severe storm warning for Eastern Eyre
Crime scene to find fire cause
A FIRE at Cleve, near the Birdseye Hwy, last week took two days for CFS crews to extinguish.
SA grain yield record smashed
Viterra has reported it has broken the all time receival record across South Australia
Aphid expert to brief SA growers
Russian aphid expert to visit South Australia to offer insight into aphid management
Car crash at Cleve
Two people have been flown to Adelaide for further medical treatment after an early morning car crash at ...
Bank donates to rural group
Bendigo Bank, Tumby Bay have donated $200 to the Eastern Eyre PING committee
Bob awarded for efforts
DEDICATED community members have been thanked with the Australia Day citizen and community group awards.
‘Bunk’ Citizen of Year
TWO community minded people have received Australia Day honours at Cleve.
Health advocate a winner
Mental health advocacy and community support are this years Kimba Citizens of the Year awards
Major weather warning issued
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for people in the West Coast, Lower Eyre Peninsula, and ...
Twilight golf with Preferred Lies
Twilight Golf is back on at Cleve
Eastern Eyre, Kimba meet in opener
Far West’s two-wicket win over EE
Le Hunte holds off Kimba side
Le Hunte started its Henderson Shield campaign with a thrilling one-wicket triumph against Kimba
In peak T20 form
Junior cricketers head to Lincoln for carnival
Under 14 cricketers from around Eyre Peninsula’s will soon descend on Port Lincoln for the annual Quality Wool ...
Local ladies enjoy Undies Run
A Whyalla duo competing in the People's Choice Undies Run had their day made when they ran into ...
Students making a splash with paint
Port Neill students have been busy painting large murals that will be displayed on the school buildings.
PAPER Cleve Christmas Pageant 2016
CLEVE Christmas pageant
Hewey goes to school | VIDEO
Hewett Primary School's new enrolment is known for napping during class and eating off the floor.
