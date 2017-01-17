Viterra has reported it has broken the all time receival record across South Australia
Local News
Aphid expert to brief SA growers
Russian aphid expert to visit South Australia to offer insight into aphid management
Car crash at Cleve
Two people have been flown to Adelaide for further medical treatment after an early morning car crash at ...
Major weather warning issued
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for people in the West Coast, Lower Eyre Peninsula, and ...
Foreshore funding plans
The Franklin Harbour council is moving forward with its planned Cowell foreshore redevelopment.
Heat,winds rain on the way
The SES is advising people to prepare for hot weather on Thursday, followed by high winds and potentially ...
Lightning strike fires keep fire service busy
Eastern Eyre fire crews have been kept busy with fires over Christmas and into the New Year.
Power discussion
Premier Jay Weatherill will consider a suggestion to set up an Eyre Peninsula-specific electricity taskforce.
Record season nears end
Drink driver crashes
A man was reported for drink driving following a crash at Cowell overnight on Sunday.
Local Sport
In peak T20 form
Junior cricketers head to Lincoln for carnival
Under 14 cricketers from around Eyre Peninsula’s will soon descend on Port Lincoln for the annual Quality Wool ...
Cleve bowls mixed champs
THE Cleve Bowls Club held its Championships Mixed Pairs competition over two days in December.
Kimba junior tennis
Three wins to Central EP
Thirteen cricketers from central Eyre Peninsula region recently participated in the State SAPSASA cricket carnival in Adelaide.
Association win for Southern Eyre
Eyre Peninsula's Region 5 Bowls conducted their inter association fours at host club Cleve recently.
Community
Students making a splash with paint
Port Neill students have been busy painting large murals that will be displayed on the school buildings.
PAPER Cleve Christmas Pageant 2016
CLEVE Christmas pageant
Hewey goes to school | VIDEO
Hewett Primary School's new enrolment is known for napping during class and eating off the floor.
Refreshed Lock pool open for summer
VACSWIM has started at Lock
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Reflecting on 2016 as it comes to a close
The Tribune has seen many changes in the last 12 months - a new format, new editors and ...
Ready to learn more about Eastern Eyre
After 12 years at the Port Lincoln Times I am excited to be taking on the role of ...
Encourage both boys and girls to dream big
Value women for their personalities and intelligence - that such a statement could draw such criticism in 2016 ...
